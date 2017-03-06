版本:
BRIEF-GM says Feb China vehicle sales +0.4 pct y/y

March 6 General Motors Co says:

* Feb China vehicle sales total 246,730 units, +0.4 percent y/y, versus -24 percent in Jan

* Jan-Feb China vehicle sales total 567,994 units, -14.8 percent y/y, versus +0.5 percent year ago Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2m9uel0] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring desk)
