公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五

BRIEF-GM says March China vehicle sales +16 pct y/y

April 7 General Motors Co says:

* March China vehicle sales total 345,448, +16 percent y/y, vs +0.4 pct y/y in Feb

* Jan-March China vehicle sales total 913,442, -5.2 percent y/y, vs +0.2 pct y/y same period year ago Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2o3L1qm] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
