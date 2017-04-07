BRIEF-GM says March China vehicle sales +16 pct y/y

CF Corp to acquire Fidelity & Guaranty Life for about $1.84 bln
May 24 Blank check company CF Corp said it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.84 billion.
April 7 General Motors Co says:
* March China vehicle sales total 345,448, +16 percent y/y, vs +0.4 pct y/y in Feb
* Jan-March China vehicle sales total 913,442, -5.2 percent y/y, vs +0.2 pct y/y same period year ago Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2o3L1qm] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
May 24 Blank check company CF Corp said it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.84 billion.
* Moody's affirms 3 chinese banks, 2 leasing companies, downgrades 1 bank, 3 policy banks, 1 leasing co, and puts 1 bank and 2 leasing cos on review for downgrade
May 24 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer, reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable sales, sending shares down almost 6 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.