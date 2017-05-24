版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 02:47 BJT

BRIEF-GM to cut jobs in international HQ in Singapore

May 24 General Motors Co

* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter Further company coverage:
