公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 09:04 BJT

BRIEF-GMS announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock

Feb 22 Gms Inc

* GMS announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock

* Offering includes an increase of 950,000 shares offered by selling stockholders from amount of shares previously announced

* Pricing of secondary public offering of 6.95 million shares by certain of Co's stockholders at price of $29.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
