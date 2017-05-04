版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 14:26 BJT

BRIEF-GM's China sales in April down 1.9 pct y/y

May 4 General Motors Co says:

* China sales in April totalled 272,770 vehicles, down 1.9 percent from a year earlier

* China sales during the first four months of this year totalled 1,186,212 vehicles, down 4.5 percent from a year-ago period, according to Reuters' calculation Further company coverage: (Reporting by Muyu Xu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐