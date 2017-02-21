BRIEF-GMS expects to report net sales of $561.5 mln-$563.5 mln for three months ended Jan 31, 2017

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 GMS Inc:
* GMS Inc says for three months ended January 31, 2017, expect to report net sales in range of $561.5 million to $563.5 million
* GMS Inc - expect to report gross profit in range of $181.0 million to $191.0 million for three months ended January 31, 2017
* GMS Inc - expect to report adjusted EBITDA in range of $38.7 million to $42.7 million for three months ended January 31, 2017
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $546.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2lhVvCG) Further company coverage:
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada