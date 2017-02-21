版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-GMS expects to report net sales of $561.5 mln-$563.5 mln for three months ended Jan 31, 2017

Feb 21 GMS Inc:

* GMS Inc says for three months ended January 31, 2017, expect to report net sales in range of $561.5 million to $563.5 million

* GMS Inc - expect to report gross profit in range of $181.0 million to $191.0 million for three months ended January 31, 2017

* GMS Inc - expect to report adjusted EBITDA in range of $38.7 million to $42.7 million for three months ended January 31, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $546.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2lhVvCG) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐