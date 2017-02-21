版本:
BRIEF-GMS sees secondary offering of 6 mln shares by the selling stockholders

Feb 21 GMS Inc -

* Now sees secondary offering of 6.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing

* Had previously filed for offering of up to 5.0 million shares of co's common stock Source text: [bit.ly/2m7CykS] Further company coverage:
