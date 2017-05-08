版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-GMS selling stockholders may offer of up to 5 million shares of common stock

May 8 Gms Inc

* The selling stockholders may offer of up to 5 million shares of common stock of GMS - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
