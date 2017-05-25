版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 26日 星期五 01:01 BJT

BRIEF-GOBIMIN INC REPORTS QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.009

May 25 Gobimin Inc

* GOBIMIN ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.009

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TO BE MORE THAN SUFFICIENT TO FINANCE ITS OPERATION, CONTRACTUAL COMMITMENTS OF GOLD PROJECT OF ABOUT$1.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐