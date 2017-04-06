版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Gobimin Inc says extend repayment term from April 6, 2017 to October 6, 2017 with respect to a USD4 million revolving

April 6 Gobimin Inc

* Gobimin Inc says extend repayment term from April 6, 2017 to October 6, 2017 with respect to a USD4 million revolving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐