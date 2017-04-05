版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 15:25 BJT

BRIEF-GOCL Corporation says unit Houghton International to combine with Quaker Chemical

April 5 GOCL Corp Ltd

* GOCL Corporation says unit Houghton International, entered into definitive agreement to combine with Quaker Chemical Source text: (bit.ly/2oYNotN) Further company coverage:
