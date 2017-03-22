版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 00:36 BJT

BRIEF-Godaddy Inc enters into agreement to acquire Sucuri

March 22 Godaddy Inc

* Godaddy acquires Sucuri to advance digital security for customers

* Godaddy Inc says financial details of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐