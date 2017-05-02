BRIEF-Goeasy reports Q1 EPS C$0.73

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Goeasy Ltd
* Goeasy reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.73
* Revenue for Q1 of 2017 increased to $94.7 million, an increase of 15.0% from $82.3 million in q1 of 2016
* Says "We are confident that our growth plans for easyfinancial will enable us to achieve our loan book target of $475 - $500 million by end of 2017"
* Company is preparing for launch of its new, secured lending product in q3 of 2017
* Anticipates spending an incremental $2.2 million in advertising expenditures in q2 of 2017
* Says Strategic growth initiatives announced earlier this year are on track
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.63, revenue view c$92.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipates spending an incremental $2.2 million in advertising expenditures in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.