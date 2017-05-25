BRIEF-Goeasy says $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

May 25 Goeasy Ltd
* Goeasy Ltd. announces $50 million bought deal offering of
5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Debentures will be subordinated, unsecured obligations of
goeasy and will bear interest at a rate of 5.75% per annum,
payable semi-annually
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to support
strategic growth initiatives for easyfinancial
