BRIEF-Gogo Q4 revenue $160 million

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Gogo Inc
* Gogo inc says expects positive free cash flow in 2019, a year earlier than previous guidance
* Gogo -increases guidance for 2017 2ku installs by 100 aircraft to range between 450 and 550- installed or upgraded more than 1,100 commercial aircraft in 2016
* Gogo announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $160 million versus i/b/e/s view $152.1 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $670 million to $695 million
* Sees capital expenditures of $290 million to $330 million and cash capex of $230 million to $260 million in 2017
* Sees capital expenditures of $110 million to $170 million and cash capex of $70 million to $120 million in 2018
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stock per share-basic and diluted $ 0.34
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $152.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $662.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
