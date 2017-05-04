BRIEF-Gogo Qtrly loss per share $0.52

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Gogo Inc:
* Qtrly loss per share $0.52
* Gogo inc sees fy total revenue of $670 million to $695 million
* Gogo announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Gogo inc sees fy ca-na revenue of $405 million to $425 million
* Q1 revenue $165.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $160 million
* Gogo inc sees fy capital expenditures of $290 million to $330 million and cash capex of $230 million to $260 million
* Gogo inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of $290 million to $330 million
* Gogo inc - reaffirms long-term guidance previously provided in its q4 2016 earnings press release
* Gogo inc sees fy adjusted ebitda of $60 million to $75 million
* Q2 revenue view $167.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $160.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.