2017年 3月 28日

BRIEF-GOL announces configuration of Boeing 737 max-8 combining operating cost reductions

March 28 GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA :

* GOL announces configuration of boeing 737 max-8 combining operating cost reductions and improved customer experience

* GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA - new configuration to be completed by July 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
