BRIEF-Golar LNG Partners has purchased a nominal amount its 2017 maturing bonds

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.60
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
March 23 Golar Lng Partners Lp
* Has purchased a nominal amount of NOK 353 million of its 2017 maturing bonds
* Outstanding amount of bonds after transactions is NOK 329 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
FRANKFURT, May 24 German authorities involved in raiding Daimler's offices as part of a probe into diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the United States, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S