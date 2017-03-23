版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Golar LNG Partners has purchased a nominal amount its 2017 maturing bonds

March 23 Golar Lng Partners Lp

* Has purchased a nominal amount of NOK 353 million of its 2017 maturing bonds

* Outstanding amount of bonds after transactions is NOK 329 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
