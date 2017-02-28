BRIEF-Golar LNG partners LP preliminary fourth quarter and financial year 2016 results

Feb 28 Golar LNG Partners LP

* Golar LNG Partners LP preliminary fourth quarter and financial year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $114.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $114.5 million

* Golar LNG Partners LP says Golar Tundra will also not contribute to operating earnings during 1Q 2017

* Golar LNG Partners LP says operating expenses are expected to be slightly higher in 1Q 2017