BRIEF-Golar LNG partners LP preliminary fourth quarter and financial year 2016 results

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Golar LNG Partners LP
* Golar LNG Partners LP preliminary fourth quarter and financial year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $114.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $114.5 million
* Golar LNG Partners LP says Golar Tundra will also not contribute to operating earnings during 1Q 2017
* Golar LNG Partners LP says operating expenses are expected to be slightly higher in 1Q 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
* Fans honour victims of Manchester bomb attack (Writes through, adds quotes)