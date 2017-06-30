FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gold Reserve says Venezuela agreed to pay gold reserve a total of about $1,037 mln
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月30日 / 晚上9点09分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Gold Reserve says Venezuela agreed to pay gold reserve a total of about $1,037 mln

2 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Gold Reserve Inc

* Gold Reserve provides venezuela update

* Gold Reserve Inc - is providing an update to previously announced third amendment of settlement agreement with venezuela

* Gold Reserve Inc - under terms of settlement agreement, venezuela has agreed to pay gold reserve a total of approximately us $1,037 million

* Gold Reserve has received an initial installment of us $40 million under settlement agreement

* Gold Reserve Inc - venezuela will place venezuelan financial instruments with a face value of us $350 million in trust as collateral for future payments

* Gold Reserve Inc - venezuela will place venezuelan financial instruments with a face value of us $350 million in trust as collateral for future payments

* Gold Reserve Inc - final payment of us $285 million is scheduled to be paid on or before june 10, 2019

* Gold Reserve- is scheduled to receive 20 monthly payments of $29.5 million, 3 monthly payments of $40.8 million on or before 10th day of each month starting on july 10

* Gold Reserve Inc - payment comprised of about $797 million to satisfy arbitral icsid award granted in favor of company

* Gold Reserve Inc - venezuela has agreed to permanently withdraw all legal proceedings seeking annulment

* Gold Reserve Inc - payment also comprised of us $240 million for company's technical mining data related to brisas property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

