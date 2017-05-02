版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.08

May 2 Gold Resource Corp

* Reports Q1 revenue of $24.3 million

* Gold resource corporation reports first quarter net income of $4.4 million, or $0.08 per share, maintains 2017 production outlook

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Gold resource corp - 6,747 gold ounces produced in q1

* Gold resource corp - maintains its 2017 annual outlook (range plus or minus 5%) of 27,500 gold ounces and 1,850,000 silver ounces

* 427,890 silver ounces produced in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐