FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp reports preliminary Q2 production
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
深度分析
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
国际财经
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 晚上8点40分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp reports preliminary Q2 production

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Gold Resource Corp

* Gold Resource Corporation reports preliminary second quarter production of 5,696 gold ounces and 397,670 silver ounces maintaining 2017 annual outlook

* Gold Resource - preliminary Q2 production at co's Aguila project totaled about 5,696 ounces of gold

* Gold Resource Corp - preliminary Q2 production at company's Aguila project totaled approximately 397,670 ounces of silver, 294 tonnes of copper

* Gold Resource Corp says company maintains its 2017 annual outlook of 27,500 gold ounces and 1,850,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 5%

* Gold Resource Corp - company maintains its 2017 annual outlook of 27,500 gold ounces and 1,850,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 5%

* Gold Resource Corp - preliminary Q2 production at company's Aguila project totaled approximately 4,176 tonnes of zinc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below