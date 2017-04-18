版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Gold Resource reports preliminary Q1 production

April 18 Gold Resource Corp:

* Gold Resource Corporation reports preliminary first quarter production of 6,747 ounces of gold and 427,890 ounces of silver; maintains 2017 annual outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
