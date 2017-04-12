BRIEF-Gold Standard Ventures announces acquisition of Battle Mountain Gold

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Gold Standard Ventures Corp
* Gold Standard Ventures announces acquisition of Battle Mountain Gold
* Gold Standard Ventures - Deal for consideration of 0.1891 of common share of co plus $0.08 in cash for each battle mountain common share held
* Gold Standard Ventures Corp - Proposed arrangement values Battle Mountain at approximately C$0.59 per share
* Gold Standard Ventures - Battle Mountain agreed to pay termination fee to gold standard of $1.25 million upon occurrence of certain termination events
* Gold Standard Ventures - Co gave Battle Mountain loan of $1.55 million to replace amount paid to buy remaining 40% interest in Lewis Gold Project on April 11
* Gold Standard Ventures Corp - Under terms of deal, on closing, each Battle Mountain shareholder will receive 0.1891 of a common share of gold standard
* Gold Standard Ventures - Under deal terms each Battle Mountain shareholder will also receive additonal $0.08 in cash for each Battle Mountain share held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
