BRIEF-Goldbach Group FY EBITDA rose by 15.6 pct to CHF 32.5 mln

March 7 Goldbach Group AG:

* Business results for 2016: sharp increase in revenue and profit - Goldbach Group right on track

* FY sales up 5.4 percent to 496 million Swiss francs ($490.31 million) - EBITDA up 16 percent - net profit of 8.8 million francs (+25 percent)

* FY EBITDA rose by 15.6 percent to 32.5 million francs

* After taxes and minority interests, FY net profit attributable to shareholders of Goldbach Group thus came to 8.8 million francs, compared to 7.0 million francs in prior year (+25.1 percent)

* Less special effects from adjustments in business portfolio, FY net profit rose by 21.9 percent to 7.5 million francs

* Requested that general meeting approves a 20 percent higher payment of 1.20 franc per share from capital reserves

* For 2017, Goldbach anticipates organic sales growth in low single-digit percentage range along with a rise in EBITDA in mid single-digit percentage range

* For 2017, Goldbach anticipates a net profit attributable to shareholders of 9.0 million to 11.0 million francs

* Goldbach abides by medium-term goals it announced last year for planning period 2016 to 2018

* Mirjana Blume and Patrick Eberle have informed board of directors of Goldbach Group that they will leave board of directors at general meeting of April 6, 2017

* Board of directors will propose to general meeting to leave two seats vacant for time being