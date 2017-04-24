版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Goldbach Group says RTL Deutschland buys 24.95 pct stake in Goldbach Audience

April 24 Goldbach Group AG:

* RTL Deutschland buys 24.95 pct stake in Goldbach Audience

* Purchase price was not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
