BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q1 shr of $0.20

April 26 Goldcorp Inc

* Goldcorp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Targeted annual sustainable efficiencies of $250 million, advancing project pipeline on track to deliver 20% increase in gold production over next 5 years

* Qtrly gold production of 655,000 ounces at low AISC of $800 per ounce, compared to 784,000 ounces at aisc of $836 per ounce

* 2017 guidance reconfirmed for gold production of approximately 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5%) at AISC of approximately $850 per ounce (+/- 5%)