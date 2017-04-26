BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q1 shr of $0.20

April 26 Goldcorp Inc
* Goldcorp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Targeted annual sustainable efficiencies of $250 million,
advancing project pipeline on track to deliver 20% increase in
gold production over next 5 years
* Qtrly gold production of 655,000 ounces at low AISC of
$800 per ounce, compared to 784,000 ounces at aisc of $836 per
ounce
* 2017 guidance reconfirmed for gold production of
approximately 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5%) at AISC of
approximately $850 per ounce (+/- 5%)
