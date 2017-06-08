BRIEF-Goldcorp reports take-up of Exeter shares

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 7 Goldcorp Inc:
* Goldcorp announces take-up of Exeter shares and mandatory extension period to june 20, 2017
* Offer to acquire all Exeter shares has been accepted by holders of 74,992,886 Exeter shares
* Goldcorp- period in which Exeter shares may be deposited is being extended for mandatory extension period of 10 days until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on june 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.