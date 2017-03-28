版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Goldcorp says Exeter, Cerro Casale deals not conditional on completion of other

March 28 Goldcorp Inc:

* Goldcorp Inc - Exeter and Cerro Casale transactions are not conditional on completion of other Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
