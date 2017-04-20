BRIEF-Goldcorp starts take-over bid for Exeter

April 20 Goldcorp Inc :

* Goldcorp commences supported take-over bid for Exeter

* Total consideration being offered for all of issued and outstanding shares of Exeter is approximately $247 million

* Has formally commenced an offer supported by board of directors of Exeter to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of Exeter

* Offer will be open for acceptance until 5:00 p.m. EDT on may 26, 2017

* Board of Exeter, on unanimous recommendation of its special committee, has unanimously approved Goldcorp's acquisition of Exeter

* Board of directors of Exeter has unanimously recommended that Exeter shareholders tender their shares to offer

* All of directors and officers of Exeter, representing about 11 pct of Exeter's outstanding shares, have agreed to tender their shares to offer