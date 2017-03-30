版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 07:55 BJT

BRIEF-Golden Arrow Resources grants extension on Chinchillas Project Option Agreement

March 30 Golden Arrow Resources Corp

* Grants extension on Chinchillas Project Option Agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
