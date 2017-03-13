版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Golden Entertainment posts Q4 earnings per share $0.44

March 13 Golden Entertainment Inc

* Golden Entertainment's fourth quarter net revenue rises 21.9 pct to a record $105.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 revenue $105.4 million

* Golden Entertainment - expects to fund planned 2017 capital expenditures of about $26 million as well as scheduled debt amortization of $12 million from operating cash flow

* Golden Entertainment - continues to actively review strategic opportunities could accelerate growth profile while meaningfully increasing co's financial scale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐