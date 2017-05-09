BRIEF-Golden Entertainment reports Q1 revenue $106.6 million

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Golden Entertainment Inc
* Golden Entertainment's first quarter net revenue rises 17.1% to a record $106.6 million, net income rises 138.6% to $5.3 million and adjusted ebitda rises 28.6% to $13.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 revenue $106.6 million versus $91 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia