BRIEF-Golden Entertainment reports Q1 revenue $106.6 million

May 9 Golden Entertainment Inc

* Golden Entertainment's first quarter net revenue rises 17.1% to a record $106.6 million, net income rises 138.6% to $5.3 million and adjusted ebitda rises 28.6% to $13.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue $106.6 million versus $91 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
