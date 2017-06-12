版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Golden Entertainment says ACEP Holdings and ACEP Voteco will receive termination fee of $20 mln in event co fails to complete deal

June 12 Golden Entertainment Inc:

* Golden Entertainment- ACEP Holdings,ACEP Voteco entitled to receive termination fee from co, $20 million in event co fails to complete deal - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2rjHSHT Further company coverage:
