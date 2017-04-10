BRIEF-Golden Growers Cooperative, Cargill,American Crystal Sugar Co enters into consent agreement

April 10 Cargill Inc:
* Golden Growers Cooperative - co, Cargill,American Crystal
Sugar Co entered into consent agreement dated as of April 4, to
be effective on Jan 1, 2018
* Golden Growers Cooperative - agreement relating to lease
of progold's wet-milling facility to Cargill, co's interest in
Progold Ltd Liability Co
* Golden Growers Cooperative -Progold,Cargill entered into
second amended facility lease and Cargill,American Crystal
entered into option agreement as of April 4
* Golden Growers Cooperative -under consent agreement, co
approves, consents to transfer of 50pct interest in progold from
American Crystal to Cargill in event cargill exercises its
option
Source text:(bit.ly/2orYCdx)
