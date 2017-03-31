版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Golden Minerals announces Hecla lease extension

March 31 Golden Minerals Co-

* Golden Minerals announces Hecla lease extension and Santa Maria ni 43-101 filing details

* Golden Minerals-Minera Hecla S.A. de C.V. exercised right to extend lease of co's oxide mill in Mexico for additional 18 months, through dec 31,2018

* Golden minerals Co -at hecla's anticipated average 400 tonnes per day production rate,co anticipates net cash of about $0.4 million per month in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐