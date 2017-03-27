版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-Golden ocean group enters deals to buy 16 modern dry bulk vessels

March 27 Golden Ocean Group Ltd:

* Entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in all-share deal where co to issue in 17.8 million consideration shares

* Company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares, each with a par value of usd 0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
