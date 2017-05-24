版本:
BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17

May 24 Golden Ocean Group Ltd :

* Gogl - first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
