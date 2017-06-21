BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group takes delivery of vessel Sea Opal

June 21 Golden Ocean Group Ltd:
* GOGL - Delivery of dry bulk vessel
* Agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an
all-share transaction
* Company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration
shares.
* Entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk
vessels in an all-share transaction
* Has issued 1.65 million consideration shares to Hemen
Holding Limited in exchange for vessel
* Has taken delivery of vessel Sea Opal
* Following transaction, company's issued share capital is
USD 6.5 million divided into 129.5 million issued shares
