BRIEF-Golden Ocean says it entered into agreements to acquire 16 dry bulk vessels

May 3 Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Delivery of dry bulk vessel

* Has entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction

* Golden Ocean has issued 1.7 mln consideration shares to Quintana Shipping ltd and associated companies in exchange for vessel

* Company will issue in aggregate 17.8 mln consideration shares in deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
