BRIEF-Golden Ocean to acquire 16 dry bulk vessels

May 4 Golden Ocean Group Ltd:

* gogl: delivery of dry bulk vessel

* Golden Ocean Group - to acquire 16 dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction where company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares

* Golden Ocean Group Ltd - has taken delivery of additional one vessel named Q Amreen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
