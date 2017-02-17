BRIEF-Golden Predator Mining enters into bought deal agreement

Feb 17 Golden Predator Mining Corp-
* Golden Predator Mining Corp enters into a bought deal
agreement for gross proceeds of c$15,000,550
* Underwriters agreed to purchase on bought deal basis,
combination of 6.25 million shares, 2.70 million flow-through
common shares
* Common shares will be priced at $1.60 per common share and
flow-through shares will be priced at $1.85 per flow-through
share
* Proceeds raised from offering will be used by company to
finance qualified Canadian exploration expenditures
