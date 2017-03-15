BRIEF-Golden Queen 2016 production totaled 18,837 ounces of gold and 193,202 ounces of silver

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 15 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd
* Golden queen announces financial results for the year ending december 31, 2016 and appoints new chief financial officer
* Says guy le bel appointed cfo
* Golden queen mining co ltd - 2016 production totaled 18,837 ounces of gold and 193,202 ounces of silver
* Golden queen mining co ltd - a total of 8.9 million tons of ore and waste were mined in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: