BRIEF-Golden Queen 2016 production totaled 18,837 ounces of gold and 193,202 ounces of silver

March 15 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd

* Golden queen announces financial results for the year ending december 31, 2016 and appoints new chief financial officer

* Says guy le bel appointed cfo

* Golden queen mining co ltd - 2016 production totaled 18,837 ounces of gold and 193,202 ounces of silver

* Golden queen mining co ltd - a total of 8.9 million tons of ore and waste were mined in 2016