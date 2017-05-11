版本:
2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Golden Queen Mining reports Q1 revenue $14.8 million

May 10 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd

* Q1 gold production of 11,406 ounces

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.02

* Q1 revenue totaled $14.8 million

* Qtrly silver production of 64,581 ounces

* Plant throughput averaged 8,821 tons per day in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
