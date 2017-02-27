版本:
BRIEF-Golden Star announces mineral reserve and mineral resource update

Feb 27 Golden Star Resources Ltd

* Golden Star announces mineral reserve and mineral resource update

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - year-end proven and probable mineral reserves of 1.9 million ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
