BRIEF-Golden Star Resources decides to increase its exploration budget

March 23 Golden Star Resources Ltd:

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - decided to increase its exploration budget for first phase of 2017 drilling by 171pct to $6.5 million

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - gold production in 2017 is expected to be 255,000-280,000 ounces with cash operating costs of $780-860 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
