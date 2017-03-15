版本:
2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Goldfield Q4 earnings per share $0.10

March 15 Goldfield Corp

* Goldfield achieves record revenue and earnings in 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue rose 7.6 percent to $31.8 million

* Goldfield corp says total backlog was $190.0 million as of december 31, 2016, compared to $202.9 million as of year-end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
