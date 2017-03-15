BRIEF-Goldfield Q4 earnings per share $0.10

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market
March 15 Goldfield Corp
* Goldfield achieves record revenue and earnings in 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue rose 7.6 percent to $31.8 million
Goldfield corp says total backlog was $190.0 million as of december 31, 2016, compared to $202.9 million as of year-end 2015
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017