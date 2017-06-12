BRIEF-Goldfield, unit, debtors, BB&T entered into a master loan agreement

June 12 Goldfield Corp:
* On June 9, co, co's unit, debtors, BB&T entered into a
master loan agreement - SEC filing
* Goldfield Corp - borrowings of $15.6 million from $22.6
million equipment loan were used to pay in full all of
outstanding BB&T loans
* Goldfield Corp - $22.6 million equipment loan will mature
and will be due and payable in full on March 9, 2021
* Goldfield Corp - remaining portion of $22.6 million
equipment loan balance will be drawn by co for equipment
purchases that occurred by March 31, 2017
* Goldfield Corp - on June 9, 2017, debtors and BB&T entered
into master loan agreement and terminated previous master loan
agreement
* Master loan agreement restates same terms, conditions as
those set forth previously, except for addition of a $22.6
million loan
Source text: (bit.ly/2rmAJSa)
