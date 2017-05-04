版本:
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC reports Q1 earnings per share $0.40

May 4 Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc

* Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results and announces quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
