公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs files certain exhibits pursuant to its shelf registration

April 26 Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* Goldman Sachs files certain exhibits pursuant to its shelf registration related to issue of 2.433pct fixed/floating rate notes due 2023 of C$750 million Source text:(bit.ly/2pmRTBV) Further company coverage:
